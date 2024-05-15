Single screens in Telangana to remain closed for THIS reason, likely to reopen with Gangs of Godavari's release after 10 days

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections have made many films postpone their releases to a later date. However, this seems to have affected the livelihood of theater owners, especially those who run single screens in Telangana.

In a recent report by Gulte, it has been claimed that from May 17, 2024, i.e., Friday, the single screen theaters in Telangana will be shut down. They will likely be for 10 days until a notable film is released in Telugu.

Are single-screen theaters in Telangana going to remain closed for 10 days?

According to the report, the theaters are taking this decision to affiliate the low footfall in theaters due to the lack of popular film releases. With the next notable release from Telugu being Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs of Godavari, it seems that theaters are only going to open before its release date.

Coming to the film Gangs of Godavari, helmed by lyricist turned director Krishna Chaitanya, the film has been postponed twice already. It was initially supposed to be released on December 8, 2023, but the makers rescheduled it to March 8, 2024. However, the film was once again postponed and is now set to hit the big screens on May 31st. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Gangs of Godavari, starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role, has an additional cast including Anjali, Neha Shetty, Nassar, P Sai Kumar, Hyper Aadi, Madhunandan, Praveen, and many more in key roles. The movie also has Ayesha Khan playing a cameo appearance in a song. Moreover, the film’s post-theatrical rights have already been acquired by Netflix.

Advertisement

Upcoming notable releases in Telugu

Even though notable films in Telugu have been less recently, the scenario will change with major releases lining up for 2024’s latter half. With Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD set to release on June 27.

Moreover, Allu Arjun’s much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule is already confirmed to release on August 15, 2024 as well. Films like Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR are all set to release this year.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Dry run in theaters for Telugu-speaking states until Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 release?