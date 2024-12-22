Game Changer: Ram Charan and SJ Suryah match steps to Raa Macha Macha at Dallas event; see how netizens are reacting

Game Changer is all set to hit the big screens during the festive occasion of Sankranti on January 10, 2025. Ahead of the big day, several A-listers have arrived in Dallas to attend the grand pre-release event of the film. Amid the fan frenzy, a video of Ram Charan and SJ Suryah from the event has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the duo can be seen matching steps to the hit track Raa Macha Macha. Ram Charan and SJ Suryah dance their hearts out alongside Thaman, while the audience cheers for them throughout. The duo's performance, especially the way they execute the hook step, has gone viral on the internet.

Reacting to the viral video, a social media user wrote, "Charan anna and SJ suryah dancing for #RaRaMacha Song is fire," while another commented, "Grace God."

Take a look at the viral video below:

At the Dallas event, SJ Suryah addressed the crowd and said that he had saved Ram Charan's number as "RC - The King" on his phone. For the unversed, the makers of Game Changer have already scripted history by organizing a pre-release event in a foreign country. Over 10,000 people arrived to partake in the celebrations and support Ram Charan.

A few days ago, director S Shankar addressed the media and revealed why he chose to cast the RRR actor in his movie. He praised Ram Charan's acting skills and said that he seems to control the power within. Shankar added that he appears ready to explode when needed and described him as an artist capable of deep performances.

The filmmaker added, "He has a good screen presence. No matter what kind of scene it is, he handles it beautifully." Shankar further said, "Dil Raju felt it would be good if Ram Charan was in this. It seemed appropriate to me too. Some of my stories are universal themes that can be applied to any hero, so they would be perfect for a big hero."

Meanwhile, the star cast of Game Changer includes Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali and others in prominent roles.

