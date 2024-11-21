SJ Suryah predicts fiery applause in theaters after wrap-up of dubbing for a vital scene with Ram Charan in Game Changer

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is slated to release in theaters on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti next year. Now, Charan’s co-star SJ Suryah has taken to his official social media handles to pen his excitement after wrapping up the dub for a scene from the film.

As the actor reveals it took him three days to finish dubbing for two scenes from the movie, the actor predicts that applauses will be resounding after everyone sees the output in theaters.

Resuing his dialogue from the Nani movie, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the actor said, the scene with Ram Charan would feel like “POTHAARU MOTTHAM POTHAARU.”

See SJ Suryah’s reaction to dubbing a scene from Ram Charan’s Game Changer:

The movie Game Changer has been heating up for release for quite some time now. The film which is directed by Shankar is said to be a political drama flick which is based on a story narrated by Jigarthanda director Karthik Subbaraj.

The flick is said to feature Ram Charan as an IAS officer who sets out to cleanse the corrupt political system while facing all sort of threat that comes his way. The trailer of the movie presented the actor in multiple looks which is also likely to present the actor in a dual role.

With Ram in the lead, the movie has Kiara Advani as his love interest who is making her second collaboration with the actor. Moreover, the film has SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Prakash Raj, and more in key roles. The makers of the movie have also unveiled two singles from the film which stands true to the grand picturization of a Shankar-style movie.

Advertisement

Moving ahead, Ram Charan is also set to start the shoot for his next movie in November. The tentatively titled RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana is expected to be a sports drama movie which is set in a village backdrop.

With AR Rahman handling the musical aspects of the film, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar playing a supporting character.

ALSO READ: Amidst their ongoing feud, Nayanthara and Dhanush spotted sitting in adjacent seats at a producer’s wedding; WATCH