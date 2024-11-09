Game Changer teaser OUT: Ram Charan is simply ‘unpredictable’ in this action-packed political drama; Kiara Advani sparks fabulous chemistry
The makers of Ram Charan starrer Game Changer has finally dropped the teaser for the movie which is packed with action and drama!
Ram Charan is all set to arrive in the theaters soon for the movie Game Changer, slated to release on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti 2025. Now, the makers of the Shankar directorial have finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film as well.
The 1-minute and 31-second-long teaser offered us a variety of looks into the action-packed grand world of the Ram Charan starrer. Moreover, the movie has also presented the actor in 3 different looks, surely going to make fans go gaga over him.
Watch the teaser for Ram Charan’s Game Changer here: