Superstar Feast: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Nagarjuna unite for an unforgettable lunch; PIC

Telugu superstars Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Nagarjuna Akkineni were recently seen having lunch together and it was indeed a superstar feast. In the iconic photo, the stars all smile as they pose for a quick snapshot.

Along with them, Nagarjuna’s son and actor Akhil Akkineni was also present at the lunch, and Upasana Konidela and Namrata Shirodkar were also spotted.

Check out the picture-perfect moment together ft Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Nagarjuna Akkineni

The special gathering of the stars has given fans a reason to celebrate, especially since it's rare to see them all together in the same frame. Mahesh Babu is showcasing his new suave beard look for SSMB29, while Ram Charan looks stylish and impressive with his new appearance, sporting a big smile.

On the other hand, veteran stars like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni could also be seen flaunting their appearances from their upcoming movies.

Moving ahead, Mahesh Babu is currently undergoing the prep work for his next film with director SS Rajamouli, tentatively called SSMB29 or SSRMB. The movie, which is said to be a globe-trotting adventure film, features Mahesh Babu in this fabulous new look, and the director is already on the hunt for locations.

Moreover, the upcoming film is said to begin shooting in January 2025 and is reportedly being made on a whopping budget of Rs 900 - 1000 crores. With the movie gearing up for its shooting, the makers have yet to announce the complete cast.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited political drama movie, Game Changer. The upcoming film, directed by Shankar, is said to feature the actor as an IAS officer who sets out to cleanse and reform the political system.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters for Sankranti 2025 and features a talented cast that includes Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, and Srikanth, among others, in key roles. Additionally, Ram Charan is currently preparing for his next film, tentatively titled RC16, which will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Furthermore, Chiranjeevi is set to appear in the fantasy movie Vishwambhara alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is also starring in films like Kubera and Coolie.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Why is Kanguva's success crucial for Suriya, and can this be next ‘big’ venture from South cinema?