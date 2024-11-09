Nayanthara shows how she balances mommy duties with work; gets spotted with her little ones at airport: WATCH

Nayanthara is a name of sheer versatility, and it is not without reason that she is hailed as a lady superstar by many. The actress, who has a hectic work schedule, has also been managing her responsibilities as the mother of her twins. Her recent airport yet again proves how the diva is the queen of multitasking.

In the video, Nayanthara can be seen exiting the airport holding one of the twins in her arms. She was surrounded by her team members, one of whom carried her other twin. The video showcased the actress engaged in deep conversations with a team member. The Annapoorani star’s choice of a simple black suit set and a shawl also reminded us of her preference for simple and comfortable outfits.

Recently, Nayanthara announced a documentary film on her life titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, which would release on Netflix on November 18.

This documentary film would give the fans of the lady superstar an insight into some of the most unheard sides of her life behind the scenes, including rare anecdotes from close friends and family, unseen video and photo collections, and most importantly, a peek into her wedding ceremony with Vignesh Shivan.

Other than that, the actress has quite a few interesting projects on the pipeline, which are all set to feature her in a never-seen-before avatar. Be it Yash’s film Toxic, Mannangatti: Since 1960, Test, Dear Students, and more, all at different levels of production.

Besides her professional life and commitments stealing all the spotlight, the actress also keeps her fans on their toes with her active social media presence. Nayanthara often updates them with glimpses of her life and works.

For instance, back on Diwali, Vignesh Shivan had dropped a special video as he and his beloved wife Nayanthara celebrated the festival of lights with one another, along with their little boys Uyir and Ulag.

The video captured candid moments when Nayanthara and Vignesh could be seen bursting crackers and having the time of their lives. Their twins were seen flaunting their brightest smiles as they soaked in all the fun.

