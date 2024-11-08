Kiara Advani drops a mermaid bomb with her sultry look in Game Changer’s new poster ahead of teaser launch of Ram Charan starrer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is all set to be one of box office record breakers already. With the film eyeing an end-of-year release on January 10, 2025, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring out the very best in the promotional leg. And now, they dropped a scintillating look reveal of Kiara Advani from the movie in a new poster.

The new poster of Game Changer features Kiara Advani in an ultra glamorous avatar, clubbing the essence of a princess and mermaid with her blue sultry two-piece attire. The exquisite bead detailing drops a hint to her entertaining role in the film. Pin straight hair, pearl headgear and high heeled shoes add the extra ounce of glamor.

Check out the poster here:

Along with the picture, the makers also penned an enthusiastic note as they revealed the date for the teaser launch of Game Changer. They penned, “One day away from witnessing the magic of Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan and the beautiful @advani_kiara#GameChanger #GameChangerTeaser on 9th NOVEMBER. In cinemas worldwide from 10th Jan. #GamechangerOnJAN10.”

For the unversed, the anticipated teaser launch event for the film is going to be everything grand, as both Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will join the rest of the team for the same in Lucknow.

The event would be a star-studded affair and it is likely to have a massive fan turnout as audiences witness the spectacle.

Game Changer has been a hot topic of buzz among every cinephile, courtesy of not just the amazing cast roped in but also based on the anticipation that it would be a massive entertainer after such a long while of wait.

With Ram Charan in the lead role, the actor is supposedly essaying the role of a duty-bound IAS officer and is a hard-core political drama movie. The movie is directed by Shankar, based on a unique plotline narrated to him by Karthik Subbaraj.

Ram’s character in the film will be the one who cleanses all corruption and brings decorum amid misrule. Interestingly, the film would mark Kiara’s reunion with the RRR star after their previous film together, Bharat Ane Nenu.

