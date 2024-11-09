Ahead of Game Changer teaser event, Ram Charan jets off from Hyderabad while Kiara Advani lands in Lucknow; WATCH

Ram Charan is geared up for the release of his movie Game Changer, slated to release in theaters on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti. The RRR actor has recently left the Hyderabad airport and is set to attend the teaser launch event in Lucknow.

On the other hand, the movie’s leading lady Kiara Advani has already arrived at the location, papped in her classy look walking out of the airport.

Check out Ram Charan and Kiara Advani making their way to Game Changer teaser event:

In an exclusive report earlier, we had said that the team of Game Changer including Ram Charan and Kiara Advani would be arriving at the teaser event in Lucknow. Moreover, the makers of the film had already unveiled a promo for the teaser on November 8, 2024, which was packed with some minor glimpses from the film.

Watch the Game Changer teaser promo here:

Moreover, the makers of the film has also unveiled a special look of Kiara Advani from the film, donning a blue-colored outfit, appearing like a mermaid out of the water.

The movie Game Changer with Ram Charan in the lead role is said to be a political drama movie that has the RRR actor playing an honest IAS officer. The movie directed by Shankar is based on a story narrated to him by Karthik Subbaraj.

Advertisement

The film is expected to showcase how the protagonist stands astute in cleansing the corruption existing in the political system. With Kiara Advani in the lead role, making her second collaboration with Ram after Vinaya Vidheya Rama, back in 2019.

Moreover, the movie features SJ Suryah also in the lead role as the main antagonist in the movie. Additionally, Game Changer also has a plethora of actors like Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Ram Charan is also seen donning a suave look for his upcoming movie with director Buchi Babu Sana. The film tentatively called RC16 is said to be a village-based sports drama flick with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead and Shiva Rajkumar as a prominent character.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale trailer: Lady Superstar vows to never ‘give up’ as she shares unseen moments from her life and wedding in Netflix documentary