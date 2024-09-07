Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Pawan Kalyan offers prayers and does pooja at Jana Sena Party office; PICS

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Pawan Kalyan was captured at his Jana Sena Party office on Saturday (September 7). Some of his pictures where he can be seen taking the blessing of Ganpati Bappa were shared by his Party’s social media account. Check out Pawan Kalyan’s pictures below!

In the pictures, Pawan Kalyan is seen offering his prayers in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol with folded hands. The actor and now deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh has opted for his usual all-white look comprising a full-sleeve kurta and pants.

A few pictures also show how the auspicious day was celebrated in the presence of party officials. The highlight has to be the beautifully decorated Ganesha idol which is also eco-friendly. We can also see the idol decorated with flowers and fruits being offered to the deity.

Sharing the pictures, it was conveyed that Pawan Kalyan sought Ganesha's blessings for the development of the state without obstacles. Apart from him, Members of the Legislative Council of the party, Mr. Pidugu Hariprasad, Convener of the Party Program Management Committee, Kalyanam Siva Srinivasa Rao, Chairman of Handloom Development Department, Mr. Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao and others also participated in this celebration.

Apart from his political career, Pawan Kalyan has several projects in his pipeline. The first one is They Call Him OG aka OG. This highly anticipated film is anticipated to be released this year and showcase the actor-turned-politician in thrilling high-octane action sequences.

As per reports, OG focuses on a vicious criminal named Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after a ten-year hiatus to kill a mafia leader called Omi Bhau. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film features Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Arjun Das in crucial roles.

Besides, the superstar will feature in the period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1-Sword vs. Spirit. In the fantasy action movie, which takes place in the Mughal Empire in the 17th century, Pawan will be seen portraying the role of an outlaw.

Moreover, he is part of the Harish Shankar-directed movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film stars Sakshi Vaidya and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. The Thammudu star will portray the role of a police officer in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

