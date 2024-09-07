Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Rishab Shetty, wife Pragathi and kids' new PICS perfectly capture their happy festive spirit

Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi Shetty has once again delighted all fans as she dropped some heartwarming family pictures featuring her husband and kids on Instagram. The star wife extended heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Check out Pragathi Shetty’s post below!

In the pictures, Mr and Mrs Shetty look like a match made in heaven and are captured in their best traditional outfits. While Rishab has opted for an all-white outfit, comprising of a casual shirt and traditional vesti, his lady love looks gorgeous in her classic blue and pink saree.

The Kantara actor has completed his look with a pair of vintage sunglasses and comfortable slippers. Talking a little more about how Pragathi Shetty dressed for the occasion then, she kept her overall look simple yet elegant and paired her drape with flat footwear and flowers in her hair. Pragathi went for a very subtle makeup look and is seen flashing her million-dollar smile.

The highlight of the photo series has to be the couple’s two adorable kids - Ranvir Shetty and Raadya Shetty. Ranvir is clad in a full-sleeve formal shirt with black pants and cute little crocks. Meanwhile, his sister is seen exuding full Indian princess vibes in her white knee-length dress.

In other news, Rishab Shetty recently visited the Kolluru Shri Mookambika Devi Temple with Jr NTR. The two top actors were also accompanied by Prashanth Neel. Photos and videos of their religious trip had gone viral on the Internet.

Among the many pictures, one showing the undying bromance between Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty made fans go gaga over it. The picture was shared by Pragathi Shetty on September 5 on her Instagram.

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is occupied with prepping for the prequel of Kantara titled Kantara: Chapter 1. It is worth mentioning that the star was recently honored with the top acting recognition of Best Actor at the prestigious 70th National Film Awards. With such a great development, the expectation from Kantara: Chapter 1 has increased tenfold.

