Pawan Kalyan looks smitten by Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara; Upasana shares throwback pic from Varun Tej's Italy wedding

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared a heartwarming throwback picture of Pawan Kalyan on the occasion of his birthday. In the photo shared by Upasana on her Instagram story, the OG actor can be seen sharing a candid moment with Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara. Pawan Kalyan can be seen playfully interacting with Klin Kaara who is wrapped in a white blanket and resting in her mother's arms.

Sharing the photo, Upasana wrote, "Babai." For the unversed, the photo capturing Ram Charan, Upasana, Pawan Kalyan, and Klin Kaara was clicked at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's destination wedding.

Check out the photo below:

On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday today, September 2, his family members along with his fans and friends have showered him with well wishes.

Ram Charan penned a heartfelt note for his uncle Pawan Kalyan that read, "Happiest Birthday to our Power Star @PawanKalyan garu ! Your strength, dedication, and compassion for those in need have always inspired me and many others too I am sure."

"Your selfless acts, your leadership, the dedicated focus on addressing the needs of the people advocating for social justice and striving to make a positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged in Andhra Pradesh is incredibly inspiring!! May God continue to guide and bless and give you more strength," he concluded.

Advertisement

Check out the post below:

Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared a throwback photo with his brother Pawan Kalyan and penned a long note praising him. He wrote, "This birthday is so special. At the time of need for the Andhra people, the required leader has come as the eldest child of their family to bring a big change in their lives."

Check out his full note below:

Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 56th birthday this year. Apart from his political duties, the actor has three films line dup titled OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.



ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan look unrecognizable in THIS old photo as Megastar drops birthday wish for his brother