Rishab Shetty's wife Pragathi drops UNSEEN PICS from trip with Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel; 6th snapshot is unmissable

Recently, Rishab Shetty and Jr NTR with their families were seen on a religious trip. The pan-Indian actors visited the Kolluru Shri Mookambika Devi Temple and photos and videos of the same went viral on the Internet. On a similar note, Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi Shetty dropped some more pictures from their recent trip on September 5. The star wife took social media by fire and surprise after she dropped heartwarming pictures that captured their happy moments of the trip.

Check out Pragathi Shetty’s Instagram post below!

She wrote, “Surrounded by love and laughter, always grateful for these moments(sic)" on her Instagram post. It is worth mentioning that Rishab Shetty and Jr NTR were also joined by director Prashanth Neel and his wife. In the series of photos shared by Pragathi, the highlight has to be the one where all three celebrities have posed with their better halves.

Mrs Shetty also shared a picture of Rishab Shetty and Jr NTR side-hugging each other with bright smiles on their faces. The picture definitely reflects the love between the two.

While the Kantara actor is seen in his laid-back casual fit, a t-shirt and shorts, the RRR actor opted for denim and a comfortable blue shirt. Besides, Pragathi and Lakshmi Pranathi opted for traditional outfits. The former was seen in a white and blue salwar suit while the latter was seen donning a beautiful multi-colored suit.

Coming back to the work front, Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Devara: Part 1 with Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will also feature Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled for release on September 27.

Apart from that, Jr NTR will also be seen in War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukherjee’s directorial and then in Dragon (tentative title), helmed by Prashanth Neel. On the other hand, Rishab Shetty has started prepping for the prequel of Kantara titled Kantara: Chapter 1.

