Manasilaayo: Makers announce release date of first single from Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan with new poster

Rajinikanth’s next project Vettaiyan has been making headlines for quite some time now. The film would hit the theaters on October 10, 2024. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie would mark Thalaiva’s return as the angry cop. And now, the makers dropped the first-ever update on the movie’s peppy first single.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers of Vettaiyan dropped the poster of its first single titled Manasilaayo. From the poster it is evident that Rajinikanth would be seen showcasing his skillful dance moves. Moreover, the makers also unveiled the date of release for the song, which is September 9, 2024.

Check out the post here:

Along with the poster, the makers penned a caption which read as, “Keep your Speakers ready! Our Chettan is on the way with a perfect blend of MALTA #MANASILAAYO the 1st single from VETTAIYAN is dropping on 9th SEPT. #Vettaiyan Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!”

Coming to the cast of the film, it features actors like Fahad Fasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and others. The plot of the film is said to revolve around the story of a retired cop, who comes back to avenge the injustices that he suffered.

The film would hit the theaters on October 10, 2024. It would be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

Vettaiyan has been exclusively shot throughout various locations in India, including Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai. The musical score of the film is under Anirudh Ravichander. It is being bankrolled under Lyca Productions.

Sometime ago, the makers of the film had dropped a candid BTS picture of the three actors, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and Fahad Fasil from the sets of Vettaiyan. Their camaraderie simply left everyone awestruck, imagining the kind of performance the three talented actors will end up reflecting on the screen.

The film was initially labeled as Thalaivar 170, since it happens to be Rajinikanth’s 170th film in his career. Moreover, the word Vettaiyan literally translates to a hunter, thereby adding a connotation of mystery.