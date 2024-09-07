Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara's trailer is all set to release on THIS date; makers share new captivating poster

The wait is finally over as Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited film Devara: Part 1's trailer is all set to be released on September 10. The exciting news was confirmed by the makers through a social media post on Saturday (September 7). Along with the release date, they also shared a new poster featuring Jr NTR in a fierce avatar. Check it out below!

Making the announcement, the makers wrote, "Celebrate today Conquer in a couple of days Face your fears head on from September 10th with #DevaraTrailer (sic)."

In the new poster, the RRR actor is captured in a never-seen-before avatar, clad in an all-black outfit. The highlight of the picture has to be the deadly weapon that Jr NTR is holding, giving the audience a slight hint at high-octane action sequences in the film. The pan-Indian star also shared the captivating poster on his social media and wished his fans and well-wishers on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Jr NTR wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! DEVARA TRAILER ON SEPT 10TH." With the significant amount of buzz on social media, it is safe to say that Devara: Part 1 has undoubtedly become one of the most-awaited films of this year. It is pertinent to mention that Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you about the possibility of Devara's trailer dropping on September 10, a few days ago.

According to sources close to the development, the trailer of Jr NTR's film rides high on scale, drama, and action. The source further said that Jr NTR will be showcased in a ferocious avatar, taking on the negative force of the story – Saif Ali Khan.

"The entire team of Devara is charged up to release the trailer and kick off the countdown for the film’s release on September 27, 2024. Much like RRR, a big campaign is planned for Devara as well to reach out to the audiences in the heartland of India,” the source added.

For the unversed, Devara: Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva and is expected to bring back the vibe of big-screen entertainment with a top-tier star. Planned as a two-parter, the shoot for the next installment of Devara will begin in 2025, once Jr NTR wraps up shooting for War 2 and the Prashanth Neel project.

