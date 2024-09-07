Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a quiet and homely celebration as she welcomes Bappa at home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to welcome Bappa to her home, and dropped a glimpse of the same on her social media. With the world celebrating the special day with their near and dear ones, the actress chose a quiet and personalized way to ring in the festival.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a candid glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, wherein she placed a rustic brass idol of Lord Ganesha, decorated with flowers and delicious sweetmeats offered to the Lord.

Agree or not, the Kushi star is known for being her real self, when it comes to opening up about the various tenets of her life. For instance a few days back, Samantha dropped a picture of herself, after she got injured during one of her shooting schedules. While the glimpse featured her taking treatment and recovering, her zeal to surpass all hurdles left many inspired.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu happens to be quite the socialite and she often drops glimpses from her life on social media. Sometime back the diva had shared a snapshot of herself as channeled her inner student as she was seen engrossed in writing something.

On the work front, Samantha would be next seen in the series Citadel: Honey Bunny. She is paired up opposite Varun Dhawan in the project. The film would mark her comeback on the silver screen after the hiatus she took to recover from myositis.

