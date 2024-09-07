PHOTOS: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Fan recreates Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan-look inspired Ganpati idols

Rajinikanth, or the beloved Thalaiva for the audiences, is an enigmatic actor on the silver screen. His tremendous fan following does not need any introduction. While the actor’s upcoming film Vettaiyan has already created a lot of buzz, it seems his fans have now taken the anticipation for the film to the next level by creating idols inspired from the actor’s look in the movie.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan page of Rajinikanth dropped pictures of some Vettaiyan-inspired Ganpati idols that have been created. Well, it was quite a unique gesture by the fans, considering his massive fan following. Moreover, it also hinted at people’s excitement for Rajinikanth’s next project.

For the unversed, Vettaiyan is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2024. The official makers of the film had announced the same through a post on Twitter (now X). Interestingly, the date of release clashed with Suriya’s Kanguva, which was also scheduled to release on the same date.

However, in a later event for Meiyazhagan’s audio launch, Suriya confirmed that his film would not clash on the box office with the same date of release, as of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan.

He hinted at postponing Kanguva getting released and said, “Superstar Rajinikanth is the identity of Tamil cinema. Releasing Kanguva with Vettaiyan is not the right choice. Kanguva is like a child; please pray for the movie; there is a lot of effort went into the movie.”

Coming back to Vettaiyan, it features an ensemble star cast from across the film industry. This includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Fasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and others.

Directed by J Gnanavel, the film follows the journey of a retired police cop, who sets out to fight against the system to avenge the injustice he has been subjected too. The film also marks Rajinikanth’s comeback in the role of a cop, something for which he has earned a place in the hearts of audience.

