Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest look proves you don't have to be extravagant to be glamorous

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her impeccable style and her latest appearance on social media is no exception. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself looking glamorous and chic. Samantha has once again proven why she's a fashion icon for many. Whether on the red carpet or a casual outing, the actress has always turned heads with her minimal yet striking looks.

In her latest Instagram video, Samantha can be seen donning a rust-colored outfit that exudes elegance. The actress completed her look with dewy makeup and a sleek hairdo.

Check out her photos below:

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a health update with her fans. The actress got injured while shooting for some action sequences. Samantha shared that she has been undergoing needle treatment to heal her injury. Along with the photo, the Citadel actress wrote, "Can I be an action star without the injuries please (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has several promising films lined up. She will be making her digital debut alongside Varun Dhawan in the action-packed spy thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The web series is directed by Guns and Gulaabs fame duo Raj & DK.

The show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video in November and also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Kashvi Majmundar, and Shivankit Parihar in pivotal roles.

Samantha will also feature in the film Bangaram, which is going to be an action thriller. Bangaram is expected to hit the big screens next year.

Samantha took a break from work in 2022 after being diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis. However, she has made a strong comeback and is set to showcase her acting skills in these upcoming projects.

