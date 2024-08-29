Shruti Haasan lets her inner child out as she dances in Vizag's rain with her friend: 'I felt my heart...

The popular pan-Indian actor Shruti Haasan experienced a moment of pure joy while in Vizag. Shruti shared a video of her delightful experience with her close friend after the rain began to pour. The actress, who loves dancing in the rain, couldn’t resist, so she stepped outside and grooved during the heavy downpour.

Sharing a video of the priceless moment, she mentioned that the experience was truly wonderful, more so because of the challenging few months for her. However, Shruti didn't mention the specific challenges she was discussing. As per some reports, the actress is currently in Vizag, shooting for her upcoming film, Coolie.

Shruti wrote, "Dancing in the rain with my main girl @gantayyyy in gorgeous vizag - it’s been a challenging few months for me and today I felt my heart burst open with joy enjoying nature in all its glory - moral of the story - when in doubt dance in the rain (evil eye emoji)"

Clad in her casual all-black outfit and lovely open hair, Shruti looks beautiful even in such a simple look. It seems like the stunning actress could finally let go of herself and feel the child within herself.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has two major projects on the work front. She will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial Coolie, featuring Thalaivar Rajinikanth in the lead. It is worth mentioning that this project will mark her first collaboration with the Jailer actor.

Last month, the actress confirmed being part of the upcoming film by sharing a picture on her Instagram, but she later deleted it. Apart from that, Shruti will also be seen in Shaneil Deo’s debut directorial film Dacoit alongside Adivi Sesh.

The action drama is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The story of Dacoit revolves around the tale of two former lovers forced to reunite for a series of robberies that promise to alter the course of their lives. Moreover, the stunning actress and singer is also a part of Salaar Part 2. The film is currently in production and will be released in April 2025.

