Game Changer: Ram Charan starrer extends Ganesh Chaturthi wishes with 2nd single’s announcement; unveils new look of actor

Ram Charan is all set to make his way to the big screens this year with his next movie, Game Changer directed by S Shankar. Now, the makers of the film have announced the second single from the film will be out in September.

The announcement made by Ram Charan through his official social media handle also unveiled a new look from the film. The actor also penned wishes to his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Check out the post by Ram Charan:

The makers of Game Changer had previously unveiled the first single from the film back on Ram Charan’s birthday. The song called Jaragandi featured the RRR actor shaking his legs with Kiara Advani which was dance choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

Now, they are all set to drop the second single from the movie in September and from the looks of the new poster, it would be a peppy track for Charan fans to vibe with. The song is being composed by Thaman who previously crafted the first single as well.

The movie Game Changer, directed by Shankar marks the director’s first collaboration with the Magadheera actor. The film which is based on a story narrated by Karthik Subbaraj features the tale of a righteous IAS officer who sets out to cleanse the corrupt political system.

With Charan playing the lead role, the film enjoys an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, Nassar, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the movie is expected to be released for Christmas this year after producer Dil Raju confirmed it in an earlier event.

Advertisement

Coming to Ram Charan’s upcoming works, the actor is next set to join hands with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. The movie which is tentatively titled RC16 is said to be a village-based action-sports flick that also features Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in key roles.

Furthermore, the actor would next join director Sukumar for his 17th film, marking their reunion since Rangasthalam.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD BTS: Prabhas looks deeply engrossed in his character, chats with director Nag Ashwin