Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi shine in traditionals, visit Tirumala Tirupathi Temple for blessings

Varun Tej is gearing up for his much-anticipated film Matka, where he will be seen in absolutely two contrasting roles at the same time. Ahead of it, the actor took some time out and arrived at the shrine of the Tirumala Tirupathi Temple along with his wife Lavanya Tripathi.

In the viral pictures of the couple at the Tirupathi temple, Varun and Lavanya could be seen dressed in their traditional best as they posed with some of the temple authorities as well as their fans.

For the day, Varun Tej sported an all-white look and carried the auspicious red silk scarf around his neck. On the other hand, Lavanya looked resplendent in a cream and gold-toned silk saree.

Well, Varun and Lavanya are one such pair who simply love a tad bit of social media PDA. For instance, back on July 25, 2024, the actress dropped a special picture of two of them on her Instagram stories. They were seen looking lost in love while staring at one another’s eyes.

Ahead of that, Lavanya and Varun had taken time off from their busy schedules and had jetted off to London to enjoy together. Later on, through a collaborative post on Instagram, the two of them shared some amazing pictures from their trip.

On the work end, Varun Tej left fans gasping for air with his completely unrecognizable dual roles and looks in his next film Matka. Directed by Karuna Kumar, it was on August 11, 2024, when the first poster of the film was shared by the actor himself.

Advertisement

Along with the post, Varun had penned an intriguing caption about his project and said, “From the depths of poverty to the pinnacle of power, Destined to dominate. In his world, every move is a gamble."

On the other hand, Lavanya Tripathi was last seen in the 2022 film Happy Birthday. Moving on, she would be a part of the movie Thanal.

For the unversed, Varun and Lavanya tied the knot ceremoniously in Tuscany, Italy back on November 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: Is Mrunal Thakur part of Prabhas’ film based on Razakar Movement? Here’s what she has to say