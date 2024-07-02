Garudan OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Soori and Unni Mukundan's action-thriller

The Tamil film industry saw a slow start in 2024, with no major releases except for the re-release of Ghilli starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha, which performed exceptionally well at the box office. However, smaller-budget films made a mark on the big screens and garnered positive feedback from both netizens and movie enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, the Soori starrer Garudan also took its chances, and the response that the crime thriller received was astonishing. Now, in a recent update, the Soori and Unni Mukundan starrer Garudan is all set for an OTT debut. Check it out!

Garudan to stream on Prime Video

The official streaming site took to social media platforms and announced its Prime Day lineup and wrote, “Epic Entertainment Marathon incoming, the full #PrimeDay lineup is here.”

Garudan will start streaming on Prime Video on July 3, 2024, in Tamil language with English subtitles added to it.

More about Garudan

Vetrimaaran's story serves as the foundation for the Tamil action film Garudan, directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. After the commercial success of Viduthalai: Part 1, Soori plays the lead role in his next movie.

In addition, M. Sasikumar, Unni Mukundan, Shivatha Nair, Revathy Sharma, Samuthirakani, and Rajendran had significant roles in the film.

The movie's production commenced in January of this year and concluded within a month. In addition, Yuvan Shankar Raja wrote the movie's soundtrack.

The project was financed by Vetrimaaran and K. Kumar through their joint venture, Grass Root Film Company and Lark Studios. On May 31, 2024, the action thriller was launched in theaters. It was well received, particularly for the way it was executed along with commendable performances.

Soori and Unni Mukundan's upcoming films

As of right now, Soori is preparing for the release of Viduthalai 2, the sequel to his cult classic thriller Viduthalai: Part 1. The movie stars Soori, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Ilavarasu, and many more in addition to Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier.

Viduthalai Part 2 has been financially supported by Elred Kumar and Vetrimaaran via their respective companies, RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company.

On the other hand, Unni Mukundan is preparing for his high-octane thriller titled Marco, helmed by Haneef Adeni, and produced by Shareef Muhammed, and Abdul Ghadaf under the banner of Cubes International.

