Tamil film Garudan has emerged second HIT of the year for Kollywood as it recorded a very good first weekend with an excellent trajectory. The action thriller grossed Rs. 17.25 crore approx at the Indian box office during its first weekend, nearly all of which came from the home state of Tamil Nadu where it earned Rs. 16 crore.



Garudan opened well on Friday, grossing Rs. 4 crore approx in Tamil Nadu, which is the fourth-highest first-day collection this year for a Tamil film behind Captain Miller, Aranmanai 4 and Ghilli (re-release). On Saturday it jumped by 30 per cent, which is rare for films opening well in South India. Sunday saw the film recording another huge jump with collections close to Rs. 7 crore, close to double of the first day. The first weekend numbers are the third highest of the year, just shy of Rs. 17 crore of Captain Miller.

The box office collections of Garduan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 4.25 crore

Saturday - Rs. 5.65 crore

Total - Rs. 17.25 crore

The strong weekend trajectory is a huge plus for the film signifying a positive reception. The opening itself is good enough for the film to be a HIT and even an ordinary trend will have it through. Still it needs to be seen where the film lands on Monday and that will give some idea of where it can close. However, when the trend is that strong over the weekend, the chances of sustaining in the long run are very high.

About Garudan Movie

Garudan is an Indian Tamil action thriller film written and directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar. The film is produced by Vetrimaaran's Grass Root Film Company and K. Kumar's Lark Studios. It stars Soori, M. Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan in the lead roles and Roshini Haripriyan, Revathi Sharma, Sshivada, Samuthirakani and Mime Gopi in supporting roles. The film follows a trusted confidante of two childhood friends, whose loyalty becomes changed by dynamic into betrayal and survival.

