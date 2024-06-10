Garudan box office collections: Earns 44Cr Worldwide in 10 Days, Headed for 50Cr mark

Tamil film Garudan had an impressive second weekend at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 9.25 crore. This represents a 45% drop from its first weekend. The drop could have been even better but the India v Pakistan World Cup match affected Sunday’s growth. The film's total gross in India over ten days is Rs. 38 crore. If it holds up well against next week's competition, it has a decent chance of reaching the Rs. 50 crore mark.

Internationally, Garudan has grossed approximately USD 750K (Rs. 6.25 crore), bringing its worldwide total to Rs. 44 crore. Here the Rs. 50 crore is a certainty and should be achieved during the weekdays.

The box office collections of Garduan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 28.50

2nd Friday - Rs. 2.35 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 3.50 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 3.40 crore

Total - Rs. 37.75 crore

In Tamil Nadu, Garudan grossed Rs. 8.75 crore in the second weekend, which is the second highest for the year, ahead of Ayalaan. The total in the home state stands at Rs. 35 crore. It is just Rs. 5 crore away from surpassing Viduthalai: Part One to become the top-grossing film for lead actor Soori in the state.

About Garudan Movie

Garudan is an Indian Tamil action thriller film written and directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar. The film is produced by Vetrimaaran's Grass Root Film Company and K. Kumar's Lark Studios. It stars Soori, M. Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan in the lead roles and Roshini Haripriyan, Revathi Sharma, Sshivada, Samuthirakani and Mime Gopi in supporting roles. The film follows a trusted confidante of two childhood friends, whose loyalty becomes changed by dynamic into betrayal and survival.

