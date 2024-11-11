Ghaati director Krish Jagarlamudi ties the knot for second time with Dr Priti Challa; makers of Anushka Shetty starrer congratulate him

Director Krish Jagaralamudi tied the knot for the second time on November 11, 2024. The ace director from Telugu cinema has married gynecologist and obstetrician Dr. Priti Challa.

The official announcement of the director’s marriage to the doctor was made via the latter’s social media. Additionally, the makers of Anushka Shetty starrer Ghaati, which is being helmed by Krish, have also issued a special post celebrating their director’s wedding.

The official X handle of the production house read, “Congratulations to our dearest director Krish Jagarlamudi Garu and Dr. Priti Challa Garu for tying the sacred knot. Wishing you a wonderful married life.” The post also featured pictures of the newlyweds.

See the official posts featuring Krish Jagarlamudi and Dr. Priti Challa from their wedding:

Aside from the makers of Ghaati, celebrities like Anushka Shetty, Bobby Deol, Shruti Haasan, and many more also congratulated the director on his married life.

See how celebrities congratulated the director on his wedding:

Director Krish Jagarlamudi, who is known for movies like Allu Arjun's Vedam and Akshay Kumar starrer Gabbar is Back, was previously married to Ramya Velaga. However, the couple’s marriage lasted for only a couple of years, ending their relationship in 2018.

Moving ahead, director Krish Jagarlamudi is currently working on the Anushka Shetty-starrer movie Ghaati. The upcoming movie was recently announced on the actress’ birthday and would mark her 50th film. The movie’s first glimpse itself showcased the actress in an action-packed role, which is also likely to feature actors Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles. Interestingly, the upcoming movie would also become the 3rd collaboration of the director and actress after the film Vedam and its remake Vaanam in Tamil.

Furthermore, Krish Jagarlamudi has also co-helmed the Pawan Kalyan starrer movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit, slated to release on March 28, 2025. The film is co-directed by AM Jyothi Krishna and also features Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Nora Fatehi.

Set in the 17th century of India, under the rule of the Mughal empire, the film features the tale of a legendary outlaw, Veera Mallu, who is tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

