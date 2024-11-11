Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gangavva, Hari Teja evicted from Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted show after entering BB house on Day 35

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 contestants Gangavva and Hari Teja have exited the BB house this week. Both the participants had entered the reality show as wild-card entries on Day 35 this season.

While Gangavva had exited the reality show due to her health concerns, Hari Teja was evicted from the house after garnering the lowest number of votes this week. Celebrating the days they spend in the house, the makers even shared special posts on their Instagram handle, marking their eliminations.

See the official posts here:

The double eviction this week has surely gotten the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 fans by surprise with many having polarizing reactions towards the eliminations. As per a report by Siasat, it has been noted that Gangavva had received quite a sum of money for her limited days in the BB house.

According to the report, the contestant who walked out of the house on November 9, was getting Rs 3.5 lakhs per week. This made her episodic salary around Rs 50,000 and in the total of five weeks she spent in the house, Gangavva had apparently gotten Rs 17.5 lakh.

For those unaware, Gangavva is a comedian and Indian Youtuber who used to work on farms before making a breakthrough via her appearance online. Later on, she went on to work as an actress in various ventures including Mallesham, iSmart Shankar, Love Story, Godfather, and even the latest Swag.

The contestant is also known for appearing in various Telugu-language reality shows. Gangavva had previously played as a contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 as well. She had to walk out due to health concerns but reportedly earned enough revenue to build her dream house with the help of Nagarjuna Akkineni.

On the other hand, Hari Teja is also an actress who works in Telugu cinema and TV shows. The actress was last seen playing a role in Jr NTR’s Devara: Part - 1 and was also the second runner-up for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1.

