Throwback: A look at Anushka Shetty's massive transformation during the test photoshoot for Arundhati

Anushka Shetty is one of the most versatile actresses of her generation, and one can hardly deny the same. Whether portraying the girl next door or a royal queen on the throne, she seems to have perfected everything with finesse. In this article, let us revisit some lesser-seen pictures of the diva, where she is decked out in a completely traditional avatar for the look test of her iconic film Arundhati.

For those unaware, Arundhati was released in 2009. The Telugu horror-fantasy film went on to become a massive commercial success at the box office and received ten Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards. As the film is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary, some unseen pictures of the diva from the look test for the film have resurfaced on social media.

Check out the pictures below:

At first glance, what captures all the attention is Anushka Shetty’s sheer beauty and grace, even in the most minimal makeup, and her innocence is unmatched. On a closer look, we can't help but be amazed by the choice of attire she donned to match the personality of Queen Jejamma in Kodi Ramakrishna’s directorial.

She can be seen wearing an assortment of differently shaded Kasavu sarees, which she paired with select yet heavy Kemp jewelry pieces that matched the royal aura. A large bindi and her hair styled in a bun completed her regal look in the pictures.

One couldn’t agree more that each frame redefines strength and grace, nailed to perfection.

Going back in history a bit, the tradition of draping Kasavu sarees has been an integral part of several royal families across the southern belt of the country.

As for Kemp jewelry, it is also referred to as temple or dance jewelry. Boasting nothing less than exquisite craftsmanship, these ornaments were meant to convey a sense of grace and refinement, not to mention a reflection of sheer opulence.

Besides Arundhati, Anushka Shetty portrayed the role of a queen once more in SS Rajamouli’s super-successful Baahubali series. Moving forward, she will again reprise a similar role in Krish Jagarlamudi’s Ghaati.

