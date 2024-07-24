Shruti Haasan on board for Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time? Here’s what we know

Thalapathy Vijay’s extraordinary fame and recognition doesn’t really require an introduction in the South Indian film industry, as the superstar has carved an unmatched career spanning decades. At the moment, fans of the actor are all geared up for one of his final films, The Greatest Of All Time, before he steps down from acting and ventures into politics. Amid all the buzz, it is speculated that Shruti Haasan will be marking her presence in GOAT.

Is Shruti Haasan roped in for Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT?

Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th film, The Greatest of All Time, has been garnering a lot of buzz among his fans ever since it was announced. According to a latest report, one of the newest entrants to join the stellar cast of the film is none other than Shruti Haasan.

While exact details of her role in the film are unknown at the moment, it has been reported that the diva has lent her voice to a song from the project, which is expected to be released in the first week of August.

Furthermore, another rumor also suggests that actress Trisha Krishnan will be making a cameo in this song itself. For the uninitiated, the music album for the film is being composed by Yuva Shankar Raja. However, there is yet to be any official confirmation made on the same.

More details about Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time

For the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu has planned a pan-Indian release, which is tentatively slated for September 5, 2024. The Leo actor will be playing double roles in the film, and his dynamic looks for the two of them, as visible in the poster for the film, have already grabbed attention.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay in the lead roles, the multi-starrer film also includes actors like Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair and more. The film has been extensively shot in various international locations such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, USA and Russia.

Shruti Haasan’s work front

Speaking of Shruti, the actress too has had an eventful year, considering her last mega release, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, co-starring Prabhas. Moving forth, she will revive her role as Aadhya Krishnakanth in Salaar: Part 2- Shouryaanga Parvam.

Additionally, films like Dacoit: A Love Story, Coolie and Chennai Story are also lined-up in the work schedule of the diva.

