Silambarasan aka Simbu begins dubbing for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, shares PIC

Thug Life, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024. This gangster film marks the reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after 36 years since their iconic collaboration on Naayakan. Now, actor Silambarasan TR, who plays a significant role in Thug Life, has begun dubbing his parts for the film.

STR begins dubbing for Thug Life

Silambarasan aka STR took to his Instagram handle to share a photo from the studio. In the photo, STR can be seen engaged in the dubbing session. He is wearing headphones and appears to be recording or listening to his lines. The screen in front of him displays the title Thug Life. The hashtags #THUGLIFE and #DUBBING reinforce that he is involved in the audio production for this project.

STR's first look from Thug Life

After photos of STR from the Delhi shoot of Thug Life were leaked, the makers responded by releasing an official poster and teaser to showcase the actor's first look in the film.

Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films described STR's character with the statement, "In the Realms of Dust, a New Thug Arises!" Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies took to their social media handles and announced, "From the ashes of rage, the new thug in town arises! Welcoming @SilambarasanTR_ onboard #ThugLife." The 40-second teaser features STR in an SUV, raising dust before brandishing a gun, a scene also highlighted in the official poster.

More about Thug Life

For the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan was earlier a part of the film. However, he had to walk out of the project, opening doors for STR in this ambitious film.

The project, announced last year, is a collaboration between Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies.

In addition to STR and Kamal Haasan, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Trisha and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

The technical crew for Thug Life includes cineamatographer Ravi K. Chandran, music director A.R. Rahman, editor Sreekar Prasad, and action director Anbariv.

