'Had a particularly difficult relationship with my father': Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about family dynamics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress drew parallels between her on-screen character and real-life journey. Not only that, but Samantha also opened up about her relationship with her father.

She reflected on how her connection with the character Honey goes beyond professional parallels, touching on personal experiences as well. The actress shared that she had a particularly difficult relationship with her father, which has influenced her journey.

Samantha said, "Oh my god! Should I? Can I? Well, for starters, I had a particularly difficult relationship with my father."

Similar to her character in the web series, Samantha has encountered difficult challenges but has consistently found the strength to recover. In spite of being diagnosed with myositis and separation from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, she has successfully made an impact in both her native industry and across the pan-India landscape.

However, this is not the first time she opened up about her relationship with her father. During her appearance in Koffee With Karan, she reflected on her dynamics with her father.

In the episode, Samantha was asked whether she had always aspired to be part of the film industry. In her reply, she shared that it wasn't entirely her choice. The actress explained that circumstances at home became difficult when her father informed her that he wouldn’t be covering any of her loans.

With her family unable to afford her continued education, she found herself with no option but to enter the film industry. Samantha said, "No, it wasn’t. I didn’t have a choice actually because things were hard at home. We didn’t have much money to study further, but I am really glad. When my father said, ‘No, I can’t pay your loans,’ that changed my life."

Work-wise, Samantha has several exciting projects in her pipeline, including a film titled Bangaram.

