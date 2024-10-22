Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala planning a winter wedding? Here's what we know

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding has become a topic of conversation across the country. With the pre-wedding festivities taking place in full swing, fans cannot wait for the couple to tie the knot. According to an India Today report, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita might get married this year.

The report suggests that the couple is looking forward to exchanging vows in the first week of December in presence of their family members and loved ones. While fans are elated, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

Recently, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with utmost joy. The bride-to-be took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the intimate festivities.

The Night Manager actress looked beautiful in a traditional ensemble during the "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam" ceremony. Interestingly, the pink Kanjivaram silk saree she wore was gifted with love by her future mother-in-law Lakshmi Daggubati.

Sobhita looked like a perfect South Indian bride as she went for a minimal yet classic look. She perfectly balanced her traditional saree with golden statement jewelry. The actress completed her look with a mid-partition hairdo and adorned her hair with flowers to channel her inner desi girl.

Advertisement

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam. And so it begins."

Take a look at the post below:

For the unversed, the Godhuma Raayi, also known as Pasupu Danchatam, is a traditional ritual in Telugu weddings. It signifies the start of wedding festivities for both the bride, groom and their families. This ritual is mainly performed by the women in the family, with the bride playing a central role. Typically, it takes place following the engagement ceremony.

After the Godhuma Raayi or Pasupu Danchatam ceremony, the families of the bride and groom can start the extensive planning and arrangements for the wedding. This involves selecting the bride's attire, including sarees, as well as coordinating outfits for the groom.

Meanwhile, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on August 8 this year.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala is grace personified in her enchanting Kanjivaram silk saree gifted by Naga Chaitanya’s mother Lakshmi Daggubati; PICS