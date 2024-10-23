Why Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu never worked together? When Baahubali actor revealed

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has worked with several top actresses in the Indian film fraternity. Whether it is Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Shraddha, or Shruti Haasan, the Baahubali actor has created magical chemistry onscreen with these leading ladies. However, Prabhas has never worked with Samantha Ruth Prabhu as of now. Ever wondered why? On the actor’s 45th birthday, let’s take a look at the time when Prabhas revealed the reason why.

As per several media reports, Prabhas once talked about why he and the Oo Antava sensation Samantha have never been able to work together. According to a report in News 18, the Spirit actor stated that it is basically their huge height difference that has stopped them from working. For those who are unaware, Prabhas is somewhere around 6 feet, whereas Samantha is a little over 5.2 feet.

It is pertinent to mention that social media was flooded with several reports about Samantha Ruth Prabhu joining Prabhas for the multilingual movie Saaho, released in 2018. Directed by Sujeeth, the action thriller finally got Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor on board.

Die-hard fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Prabhas have often expressed their desire to see the actors together onscreen. However, their prayers have not been answered yet. It will be interesting to see if Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the Rebel Star ever get the opportunity to share screen space, especially after Prabhas’ revelation. Do you want to see Sam and Prabhas together? Do let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, the Kushi actress will be seen with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in his much-awaited series Citadel: Honey Bunny and another project called Bangaram. It is worth mentioning that Citadel, the upcoming spy thriller, will be available on Amazon Prime for streaming from November 7. On the other hand, Prabhas has a series of exciting projects.

The first one is The Raja Saab with filmmaker Maruthi. Moreover, the actor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, the sequel of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, and of course Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 2.

