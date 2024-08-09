'He didn't want me to work': When Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata opened up on leaving showbiz

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have redefined love and romance with their strong bond. They met on the sets of their film Vamsi and fell for each other at first sight. The adorable couple have been married for 19 years and are blessed with two kids.

After exchanging wedding vows with the Maharshi actor, Namrata decided to quit acting and take care of her married life. In a throwback interview, the former actress opened up about her decision to leave the showbiz.

She said that Mahesh and she had set some pre-conditions before tying the knot. She said that her husband was unequivocal about wanting a non-working wife.

Namrata said, “He (Mahesh) was also clear that he didn’t want me to work. This is why we also took some time so that I could finish shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, so I wrapped up all my pending movies.”

Further, she spoke about her condition before marriage and said, “We were very clear that we would live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai, and I didn’t know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. That was my condition for coming to Hyderabad.”

Moreover, the actress in the same interview also revealed that she has no regrets about leaving the industry. While Namrata initially entered the acting and modeling world to fulfill her mother's wishes, she later expressed that she wasn't passionate about it.

Meanwhile, as the actor is celebrating his 49th birthday today, his lady love Namrata Shirodkar shared a romantic post on her Instagram.

Sharing a picture of Mahesh Babu, she wrote, “Another year, another reason to celebrate the amazing man you are. Life with you is a blockbuster that just keeps getting better. Happy birthday my superstar, my partner, and my love. Here’s to many more”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be collaborating with SS Rajamouli’s directorial venture SSMB 29 (tentative title). The upcoming film is anticipated to be full of high-octane action sequences.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that SSMB 29 will be an African Jungle adventure film, with a source adding that the film’s makers are planning to collaborate with international studios.

Although the majority of the details about the film have been kept under wraps, SSMB 29 is anticipated to be a two-part franchise. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

