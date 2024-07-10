Mahesh Babu revels in vacation bliss, shares joyful family PIC with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his first pan-India venture with SS Rajamouli. Since news of the mega collaboration between the RRR director and Guntur Kaaram star broke, expectations have been soaring with each passing day.

Amid preparations for SSMB 29, Mahesh Babu took a break for a family vacation and posted a joyful group photo on social media. The Businessman star sported a bearded, long-haired look for his upcoming project, paired with a white cap and black sunglasses.

Mahesh Babu posed for an adorable family photo

In the adorable family photo, the superstar is accompanied by his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and their children, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

According to recent reports, the filming of SSMB 29 will commence in August, and the actor is looking forward to spending some more quality time with his family before going on the floor for the much-anticipated flick.

Dropping the family moment, the Pokiri star penned, “Had a fantastic time!”

Check out the adorable moment below:

Mahesh Babu fans showered the superstar with heartfelt compliments, such as "Best Husband + Best Father + Best Son Complete Family Man," followed by a love and hugging face emoticon.

The post was inundated with advance birthday wishes for the Prince of Tollywood. One user wrote, “Advance HBD Our Demi God,” while another penned, “Advance happy birthday anna,” alongside numerous similar messages. For the unversed, Mahesh Babu's birthday is on August 9.

Advertisement

Last week, Namrata Shirodkar posted about a weekend vacay with the family, writing, “Some weekends are the best!! This is one of them!! Good times, great friends and ‘take home’ memories! (smiling face with hearts)”.

Check out the post below:

Mahesh Babu’s Workfront

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the 2024 Telugu action drama Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. He starred alongside Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

As per reports, veteran actor Nasser has assumed the role of dialect coach for Mahesh Babu for SSMB 29. The superstar will undergo intensive workshops to improve his dialogue delivery, assuring a unique and compelling performance.

How excited are you to witness Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s mega collaboration on the big screen? Let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: PICS: Kamal Haasan receives ‘carriers of love’ from Thug Life co-star Joju George ahead of Indian 2 release