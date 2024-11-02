Here's how Kamal Haasan wished Hey Ram co-star and 'friend' Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older, as the actor is celebrating his 59th birthday today (November 2). On his special day, legendary actor Kamal Haasan took to his social media to pen a heartwarming birthday note for SRK. Taking to X (formerly called Twitter) account, Kamal wrote, “Happy Birthday my friend @iamsrk. You've lived with dignity and charm, always wearing a smile that could still a nation. May you continue to light up screens and hearts alike!”

The Indian 2 actor’s heartfelt birthday wish for his ‘friend’ has gone viral on the internet. It is pertinent to mention that Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan worked together in Hey Ram in 2002. Written, directed, and produced by Haasan, the historical drama features him and SRK in titular roles. Hey Ram was Shah Rukh Khan’s Tamil debut, as the movie was shot in Hindi and Tamil simultaneously.

Perhaps it was during the filming of this movie that the legendary actors became friends. Over the years, the friendship evolved, and both SRK and Kamal Haasan have spoken highly about each other in various media interactions.

On a related note, once the Vikram actor showered praise on Shah Rukh Khan, he revealed that the actor did not charge a penny for Hey Ram. As quoted by India Today, Kamal said, "When we work together, we are all just people. I don't see a superstar. He doesn't see a super director. We are friends. Shah Rukh sahib made that film for free. That cannot be done by a superstar. That can only be done by a fan. A connoisseur of art and a good actor. I'm ever thankful to him. Later on, you give us those titles, and we very shyly accept it."

It is so good to see such heartwarming camaraderie between the two biggest superstars of Indian cinema. Right? Although, following Hey Ram in 2000, SRK and Kamal Haasan have not worked together yet, their fans surely wish to see them together.

