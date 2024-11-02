Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: When producers warned superstar about marrying Gauri but he said ‘Mushkil se pataya...'

Today (November 2) is a big day for the fans of Shah Rukh Khan. It is on this day that the actor was born, 59 years ago. As we celebrate his life, legacy, and the person that King Khan is, we look back at the time when his then-producers asked him not to marry Gauri Khan as it might affect his stardom and fame.

Years ago, Shah Rukh Khan was in an interview with Preity Zinta wherein he spoke about his love life and wedding with Gauri Khan. The birthday boy then revealed that he proposed to his now-wife multiple times before finally convincing her to tie the knot with him. But lucky for him, he managed to get a ‘yes’ from ‘hard-hearted’ Gauri. The actor thinks she felt sorry for him after his mother passed away and this is probably the reason she agreed to marry him.

However, his producers didn’t want him to get married and insisted he should stay single at the beginning of his career. “My producers said not to marry, ‘Bachelor hero ki fan following zyada hoti hai’, but I said, ‘Mushkil se pataya, shaadi karni padegi’” the actor told his co-star, back in the day. Soon after, the couple got married on October 25, 1991.

While this happened, his producers realized that the Jawan star couldn’t live without his wife. In an old interview with India Today, producer Vivek Vaswani stated that Shah Rukh can live without oxygen but not without Gauri. He also went on to reveal, “They never fight. When she shouts, he listens. He is absolutely besotted with her.” Shah Rukh and Gauri have been together for decades and are blessed with three kids; Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan.

While his fans are eager to get a glimpse of the Pathaan star at his Mumbai residence on his birthday, they are also excited to finally read the official announcement of his upcoming actioner, King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie also stars Suhana Khan in her big-screen debut along with Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma.

On his 59th birthday, SRK is expected to host a grand star-studded gala at his Mumbai abode which will reportedly be attended by some big names from the entertainment industry.

