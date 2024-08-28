EXCLUSIVE: Parvathy Thiruvothu talks about surrendering to Pa Ranjith's vision while filming Thangalaan, says 'he has such faith..'

Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan, amongst others, was released in theaters on August 15. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film received positive responses from audiences and critics alike. Following its massive success, the film is set to release in Hindi on September 6.

Ahead of Thangalaan's Hindi release, the star cast, along with director Pa Ranjith, attended the Pinkvilla Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad. During the session, actress Parvathy was asked how she visualized her role in the film, especially given the challenges.

Responding to the question, Parvathy said, "One of the main things I learned very early is to not try to visualize what you're reading in the script because that is definitely the director's job, and if you try doing that, there is going to be such a dissonance between what the director is expecting, and then you'll go on set like, "Oh, but I thought" but why did you think? You're there to surrender to your director's vision only, so that's one of the reasons I kept asking more questions to understand the vision better so that I'm not in my head too much."

She further added, "But there was a new kind of learning in this film. When I heard the narration the first time, nothing - even if I had gotten the script and I read it - nothing would have prepared me for what the on-set experience would have been. Nothing. Because I witnessed Ranjith expand in front of our eyes, like with each day. Whether he was getting it right or getting it wrong, he was also growing through it, and we were just repeating that we were his team to realize."

Sharing her working experience with Pa Ranjith and Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy recalled, "There was such complete abandon with which or surrender with which Ranjith was existing there that it felt almost selfish to not be exactly like that. Probably after a week, the questions stopped because I had the best co-actor that I could find, who was my Thangalaan, and Ranjith also trusted us. He even said that "you do you, and until you get it right, we'll keep going, and if it's really going wrong, then I'll come and talk to you. Otherwise, you know what you're doing." He has such faith, and I guess I also kind of rebranded my way of looking at how to be on set."

Meanwhile, Parvathy portrayed the character of Arasani in Thangalaan opposite Chiyaan Vikram, and her role was praised by the audience. Recently, she won the Best Actress award at the International Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for her performance in the Malayalam film Ullozhukku.

