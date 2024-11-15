Here's why Samantha's T-shirt she wore to the airport is reminding us to love ourselves a bit more; WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all about putting comfort before style whenever it comes to her fashion statements. The diva’s experimentalist nature in pulling off different kinds of looks has grabbed much love and appreciation from her fans. Recently, her oh-so-chic airport look caught our eyes, and her t-shirt reference proved that she is the ultimate diva.

In the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen arriving at the airport, clad in a regular white t-shirt teamed with denim. She carried a big tote bag, kept her curly tresses open and wore a pair of sunglasses. A simple charm neckpiece added that chic factor to her OOTD.

Check out the video here:

However, what grabbed attention was the quirky quote on her t-shirt, which shed major diva vibes altogether. Referring to self-love, it read, “I Like You But I Like Me More” and gave the ultimate boss lady vibe.

Just a few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was again clicked by the paparazzi, outside her gym in Bandra. She could be seen engaged in a call and appeared quite tense and concerned while talking.

For her OOTD, she wore comfortable grey-toned athleisure wear along with dark sunglasses.

Watch the glimpse here:

Well, Samantha’s work front has been extremely busy with back-to-back shooting lineups, and several project announcements. Lately, she had her hands full with the promotion and release of Raj & DK’s series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Advertisement

The spy thriller series was released on Amazon Prime and has been doing well since audiences have loved every bit of it.

Besides that, she has another standalone film titled Bangaram, which would also mark her first step into production. Additionally, she also has the Hindi film Rakht Brahmand alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m only a part of…’ - Composer S Thaman breaks silence on replacing Devi Sri Prasad in Pushpa 2: The Rule