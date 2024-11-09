Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels South Indian directors are ‘not great’ at marketing, shares how Baahubali bridged gap between North and South

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the pan-Indian bandwagon with her successive releases. The actress has worked in films that have been released and hugely accepted in every corner of the country. Recently, she revealed her two cents about why she feels it took years to bridge the gap between North and South films.

Speaking at the Business Today Most Powerful Women in 2024 event, Samantha Ruth Prabhu claimed that the only possible reasons behind taking it so long to bridge the gap between the two poles of cinema were due to the fact that South Indian filmmakers aren’t that great when it comes to marketing.

She said, “I haven't thought about why it took so long. However, I think that South Indians might be great filmmakers but might not be great at marketing. I think that might have been one of the reasons."

Moving on, the Kushi actress also credited a creative mind like SS Rajamouli, who was perhaps the first one to take up the challenge and breakthrough boundaries of regional cinema with the super successful Baahubali series.

The actress revealed, “Rajamouli Sir, with Baahubali, really opened up (more avenues for South Indian films). He was probably the first person who thought, 'Let's see, I think this film has wings.' I am really glad he thought that because he really opened the gates.”

Samantha has been quite frank and bold about her opinions, be they concerning her professional or personal life.

For instance, during one of her ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions on Instagram, the actress put down a befitting response to a fan who remarked that she should bulk up and gain some weight.

In response, the diva proclaimed for people to be less judgmental and revealed how she has to maintain a strict check on weight by opting for an anti-inflammatory diet.

She said, “Another weight comment. I saw an entire thread about my weight. If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet that is required for my condition, which prevents me from putting on weight, keeps it in a certain weight bracket, and keeps me in a sweet spot with my condition. Stop judging people. Let them be, live and let live. Please guys, it's 2024.”

On the work front, Samantha’s recent release Citadel: Honey Bunny has been receiving positive responses from the fans all around. The series was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

