Things haven’t really worked out and I accept failure..’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu addresses past debacles, unravels deets about her ‘layered’ role in Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking forward to her upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Amid heightened excitement and expectations to live up to her performance, the actress bared her heart out about how much value the film holds for her and revealed details on the layers of complexity her character has in the Raj & DK series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram stories, where she answered several curiosities and questions of her fans, from everything about her life, work, and much more. During the same, one of the fans asked the diva to divulge how much hard work she had to put in for her role in Citadel: Honey Bunny. She also gave an insight into what can be expected from the character that she portrays.

Sam said, “I made a promise to myself that I will challenge myself with every role that I play. Each challenge is more difficult than the last one. And I agree I made some mistakes in the past; things haven’t really worked out and I accept failure. And also, I accept that I might not have done my best in the last few films.”

Besides sharing insights into embracing challenges and doing better than before, Samantha also took pride and confidence about what her next film, Citadel, would bring to the table. She unraveled how the layers and complexities of her role in the film make it an interesting watch.

Advertisement

Samantha expressed, “Citadel is something that I am truly proud of, even before its release. Yes, for the fact that I was able to complete this project, so I am already proud of it. I also do believe that it is the most layered, complicated, and challenging role that I have played in my career. But I am just going to allow you to be the judge of that.”

Check out her response here:

Well, Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by the duo Raj & DK is the first-of-a-kind Indian spin-off, aka a prequel to the hit American television series by the name Citadel. Besides Samantha, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan takes charge as the male lead role.

It will be released on the digital streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan rejected Mahanati in the first go? Nag Ashwin recalls convincing Lucky Baskhar star’s uncertainty for Telugu films