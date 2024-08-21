‘He’s a darling’: Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker REACTS when asked about Thalapathy Vijay

Indian professional shooter Manu Bhaker shot up to the spotlight after her incredible performance at the Paris Olympics 2024, where she secured a double win. She was recently in Chennai, where she attended a felicitation ceremony. In a viral video from the event, Manu was seen all smiles as she spoke about Tollywood icon Thalapathy Vijay.

Well, it all happened when the talented athlete was asked by the press if she knew about the various notable people from Tamil Nadu, whom she did not recognize either. However, when she was asked about the eminent actor Thalapathy Vijay, she instantly smiled.

Adding how she identifies him, Manu left everyone surprised when she said, “He’s a darling.”

Well, as soon as she gave her response, the massive audience present there cheered for her at their loudest, and they cheered for Thalapathy Vijay, considering his fame among the audience across the country.

Coming back to Thalapathy Vijay, the actor is currently busy with his acting schedule as he finishes them off diligently before stepping onto his political career. He has a number of penultimate projects, one of which is The Greatest Of All Time.

The movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is eyeing a theatrical release on September 5, 2024. GOAT is a classic action thriller where Thalapathy Vijay will be playing double roles.

Advertisement

The trailer of the film has already been dropped on the internet, and it is needless to explain the massive response and applause it has received from the audience already. From its high-octane action sequences to its power-packed dialogues, GOAT is right on its path to becoming a blockbuster hit.

Watch the trailer of GOAT here.

Besides that, Thalapathy Vijay’s change of career from films to politics has been a highly debated matter for quite some time now. Well, his earnest fans do not want him to leave the silver screen.

For instance, during an interaction with the press at the trailer launch event of GOAT, Venkat Prabhu addressed the possibility of Thalapathy Vijay continuing to act even after joining politics.

Commenting on the chances, the director recalled his conversation with the actor on the same topic. Remembering his words, Venkat Prabhu said, “In fact, I asked him if he would balance both. He just smiled and said, ‘We’ll see.’”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 to begin shoot for action-packed 4th schedule from August last week