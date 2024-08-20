EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 to begin shoot for action-packed 4th schedule from August last week

National Award winner Rishab Shetty is all set to bring the much-awaited movie Kantara Chapter 1 and it seems everything will happen soon. In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla has learned that the makers of the film are set to begin the movie’s 4th schedule shoot from August last week onwards.

As per the sources, we have also come to know that the upcoming shoot would include a massive action sequence which will be done upon a grand scale. As the film is inching closer to getting complete, it would be truly spectacular to see what Rishab Shetty has managed to cook up next with his hit franchise.

The highly-anticipated movie has already been making quite the buzz ever since it was initially announced. The makers of the film had announced the upcoming sequel with a title reveal that featured Rishab in a menacing avatar, set in a period background.