Thalapathy Vijay to continue acting after venturing into politics? Venkat Prabhu REACTS to buzz, saying, ‘He just smiled and…’

Thalapathy Vijay has left audiences intrigued with the trailer and first looks of his upcoming film, The Greatest Of All Time. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, this marks one of the final projects of the actor before he proceeds with his political career.

And recently, Venkat Prabhu commented on whether there is any chance of Vijay continuing with his craft of acting even after joining politics.

According to the Hindustan Times, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, during a special trailer launch event of The Greatest Of All Time in Chennai, responded to the much-hyped question about Thalapathy Vijay continuing his acting career after venturing into politics.

The director revealed that he too, like scores of other fans of Vijay, wants him to continue acting. However, he recalled asking the same question to the actor and revealed the curious response that he got from Thalapathy.

Venkat Prabhu said, "In fact, I asked him if he would balance both. He just smiled and said, we’ll see. It will always be our dream to see him on screen. But he has a dream too—an aspiration. And I think we should support it.”

Moving on, Venkat Prabhu was asked by the media if GOAT has any special references to Thalapathy Vijay’s political career or if it has even influenced the movie in any way. However, the filmmaker clarified promptly that the movie is not a political film at its very core.

Furthermore, Venkat Prabhu shared how Thalapathy Vijay did not want even a single line of GOAT to have any connection with his forthcoming political agenda. He added, “There are no political references. Vijay sir sees a film as a film; we’ve never discussed politics.”

For the uninitiated, it was on August 18, 2024, when the makers of The Greatest Of All Time unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the movie. Right from the first scene, the movie promised a nail-biting actioner, while Thalapathy Vijay outshone everyone with his signature style and charisma.

The movie is all set to mark its theatrical release on September 5, 2024. GOAT also stars Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others. The project is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment and will be released in a number of languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

