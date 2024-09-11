How to style Kasavu sarees for Onam 2024 ft Keerthy Suresh, Sai Pallavi to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Onam commemorates the annual harvest by the people of Kerala and brings a variety of traditional rituals and celebrations. However, none of it gets completed without the women of the house getting decked up in gorgeous Kasavu sarees, the iconic white and gold sarees which are mandatory. Well then, this Onam take inspiration from these 5 actresses who have aced the Kasavu saree like no other.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s modern twist to Kasavu saree

Well, agree or not Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been quite experimental in her fashion choices. The actress gave a modern twist to the age-old Kasavu saree, including an ivory bodice with nature’s motifs. A sleek lace border elevated the attire. Samantha completed her look with a neat bun, heavy earrings and glossy makeup.

Keerthy Suresh’s checkered Kasavu saree

Who said that Kasavu sarees are strictly plain and boring without an element of fun? Take cues from Keerthy Suresh, who decked up in a checkered Kasavu saree, which adds an elevated appeal to the whole Onam look. She paired it with a petite white blouse with little red prints. She kept her hair half-tied in loose curls. Jhumkas and subtle makeup amped up her OOTD.

Sai Pallavi’s simple revamp of the Kasavu saree

Sai Pallavi has always proudly celebrated her cultural heritage. Her fondness for traditional sarees is well-known, and her choice for Onam reflects a beautiful simplicity. She chose a timeless Kasavu saree adorned with wide gold borders. To finish off her look, she styled her hair in an elegant updo, complemented by a gajra and gold jewelry, making a lovely fashion statement.

Advertisement

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s neon Kasavu saree

Kalyani Priyadarshan chose a stylishly simple approach for her Onam celebration, donning a Kasavu saree. The saree featured a striking neon green border, setting it apart from the traditional gold ones. She paired it with a white printed blouse that brought an interesting texture to her ensemble. To finish off her look, she wore her hair down and accessorized with a sleek choker.

Anupama Parmeswaram’s contrasting blouse with Kasavu saree

Anupama Parmeswaram made a stunning choice by pairing a shimmering dark mauve blouse with the classic white Kasavu saree, offering a beautiful contrast to the traditional all-white look for Onam. Her loosely braided hairstyle, embellished with gajra, adds just the right touch of glamour for this festive occasion.

Which one of these styles do you like the best? Let us know.

ALSO READ: Sivaji: The Boss in theaters again: Rajinikanth timeless classic set for re-release on THIS day, know ticket price