Sivaji: The Boss in theaters again: Rajinikanth timeless classic set for re-release on THIS day, know ticket price

Rajinikanth's iconic film Sivaji: The Boss is all set to return to the big screens. Originally released in 2007, the film will be re-released in theaters in the Telugu language. According to a report by Aakashavaani, bookings for Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji: The Boss 4k will be open soon and on some selected screens, the ticket price will be set at Rs 99.

Meanwhile, the film will be re-released on September 20 in theaters. For the unversed, S Shankar's Sivaji: The Boss became a landmark film that showcased Rajinikanth's charisma on the big screen. The movie revolves around the life of Sivaji, a philanthropist who returns to India to help those in need. However, he faces numerous challenges due to the corrupt political system. Nevertheless, he fights against the odds and rises as a champion. The film also featured Shriya Saran as the female lead.

The film was a huge success due to its engaging storyline and was one of the first Indian films to utilize 4K resolution technology. This was previously seen only in Hollywood productions.

Currently, Rajinikanth has several promising films in his pipeline. He will be seen in TJ Gnanavel's film Vettaiyan, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 10, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. The film is touted to be a political thriller that revolves around Thalaivar's character, a retired army officer stuck in a corruption scandal. The film will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier and others in prominent roles.

Advertisement

Next, he will feature in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie featuring Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra and others. Meanwhile, other details about the Rajinikanth starrer are still under wraps.

Moreover, there are also chances for the actor to feature in the sequel to Jailer. However, fans are awaiting an official announcement of the project by the makers.

Are you excited to watch Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji: The Boss in theaters? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Suriya confirms Kanguva's postponement to avoid box office clash with Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan