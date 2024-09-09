‘I can kick your bu**’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu weightlifting at the gym paves the way for the ultimate Monday motivation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has inspired many with her strong resilience and hard work. Despite battling through some of the lowest phases of her life, the diva has always struck back hard and succeeded way more. She recently dropped a glimpse of herself from her workout session at the gym, and it has surely left many inspired to beat the blues and prioritize health and body.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the diva dropped a picture of herself amid her workout schedules. The diva looked stunning in athleisure wear and flaunted her perfectly toned physique as she did some weightlifting.

Atop the picture, she penned a strong note expressing her neverending zeal towards wellness and life. She wrote, “I don’t look skinny. I look like I can kick your bu**.”

Well, Samantha has always valued health and fitness more than anything in her life. From workouts to outdoor sports, the diva has engaged herself in one or the other for the same. For instance, back on September 8, 2024, the actress showcased her talents at the pickleball court.

On her Instagram stories, she shared a bunch of pictures as she played the sport with zeal. She appeared all enthusiastic and geared up for a small game and was rejoicing in its sportsman spirit.

For the unversed, Samantha is now the owner of a pickleball team and it has been more than just a mere business venture for her. The actress’ love and dedication towards sports has been a befitting reply to those who have frequently tagged ‘can’t do’ for her.

Besides fitness, Samantha is also extremely spiritual and values traditions. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. On September 7, 2024, she dropped a glimpse of her simple and intimate celebration on the auspicious festival as she welcomed Bappa to her home.

A simple arrangement of flowers, candles and sweetmeats proved how homely and special her celebrations were.

On the work front, Samantha would be next seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the thriller series, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

