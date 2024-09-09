Mr Bachchan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch the Ravi Teja-Bhagyashri Borshe starrer

Ravi Teja-starrer, Mr Bachchan, created a massive uproar prior to its theatrical release on August 15, 2024. However, despite the hard-earned efforts, the film tanked at the box office and did not live up to the expectations of the fans. Amid prior reports of the Mass Maharaja returning his fees for the project, the film has now finalized its online release on an OTT giant.

Well, the makers of Mr Bachchan have now announced its OTT release on Netflix. Taking to Twitter (now X), an official post has been shared, confirming the super-hyped project’s release on the streaming giant and the date is September 12, 2024. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Check out the post here:

Earlier, a report by Hindustan Times claimed that Ravi Teja and filmmaker Harish Shankar had apparently returned their fees for the film to cover up the losses it suffered at the box office. While the actor has allegedly returned Rs. 4 crore, the director has reportedly given back Rs. 2 crore.

The report further mentioned that while nobody asked the two to return their fees, both Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar took this voluntary decision.

For the unversed, Mr Bachchan, bankrolled under People Media Factory, is based on the real-life income tax raid on Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh. It is also the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Raid, which stars Ajay Devgn.

The star cast of Mr Bachchan includes some prominent names such as Jagapathi Babu, Bhagyashri Borshe, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya, Sachin Khedekar, and others.

In early August 2024, reports were rife that Ravi Teja had suffered an accident and was injured while shooting his next film, RT75 (tentative title). While the news left millions of his fans anxious and curious about his well-being, the star later took to X and dropped an update on his health status.

He assured that he was doing fine after a smooth surgery and was feeling fine and recovered post the accident after getting discharged. Ravi emphasized that he would be returning to his shooting sets soon.

On the work front, he has two projects, Kohinoor and RT75, in the pipeline.

