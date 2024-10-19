WATCH: Suriya's unexpected reunion with his Maattrraan co-star Kajal Aggarwal at Mumbai airport steals the limelight

Tamil star Suriya, who was spotted at the Mumbai airport this morning (October 19), unexpectedly met his Maattrraan’s co-star Kajal Aggarwal. The former co-stars met each other with so much love and admiration. Check out Suriya and Kajal Aggarwal’s video below!

Suriya looked dapper as usual in his casual yet stylish denim paired with a comfortable black t-shirt, sports shoes, and a pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal looked gorgeous as she donned a cute polka-dot white shirt and denim look. The actress completed her look by opting for a soft-glam makeup look with a handbag, statement earrings, and flat mules.

As soon as Suriya spotted Kajal and her son Neil at the airport, he rushed towards her and the duo greeted each other with a warm handshake. After a small interaction, Kajal calls her husband Gautam Kitchlu, who had also accompanied the actress to meet Suriya. Gautam also met Suriya with utmost love, respect and admiration. The trio chit-chatted a bit and then proceeded with their way inside the airport. It looks like Suriya and Kajal met after a long time, as they seemed busy interacting and taking each other’s updates at the airport.

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal and Suriya worked together in K. V. Anand’s directed film Maattrraan. The 2012 film explores the tale of a pair of conjoined twins who strive to save their father's business from a spy. However, their lives take a turn when they unveil a shocking truth just before the spy is killed that may affect their lives forever.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Kanguva. Directed by Siva, the film will release in theatres on November 14. Apart from Suriya, Kanguva stars Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Redin Kingsley, and Yogi Babu, among others, in crucial roles.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal was recently seen in the Kamal Haasan-led film Indian 2. Apart from that, she also featured in a woman-centric film, Satyabhama, that was released in June this year. As per reports, Kajal will be seen next in Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar.

