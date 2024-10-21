Kichcha Sudeep pens heartbreaking note on receiving last message from mother on Saturday; shoots for Bigg Boss Kannada amidst chaos

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Kichcha Sudeep has been going through a tough time at the moment, after his mother Saroja Sanjeev breathed her last on October 20, 2024. Within no time, social media has been filled with pictures and videos of the actor, breaking down inconsolably near his mother’s casket. And now, through a post on social media, the actor penned down his emotions and recalled how things panned out tragically for him in the last 24 hours.

Taking to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter), Kichcha penned down an emotional eulogy dedicated to his mother, whom he valued, cherished and celebrated. The actor talked about how everything began to worsen in his life since Saturday, when he was busy shooting for Bigg Boss Kannada.

He revealed getting the last message from his mother on his phone and said, “Every morning, the 1st buzz on my phone would be here text, aound 5.30am Wishing me, "Good morning kanda,,,," . I received her last txt on Friday, 18th October. I didn't see her text the next day when i woke up while at BB. 1st time in so many years. I did send her my morning txt and wanted to cal and enquire if everything was OK. Discussions of BB's Saturday episode took away all time, and just before I went onto the stage, i got a cal saying she was hospitalized. I immediately called my sister who was at th hospital, spoke to th doctors and went on to the stage. A little later, when i was on stage, a message was passed on to my people that she was critical.”

Check out the post here:

Moving further, the actor explained how tough it was for him to manage his BB Kannada shoot and fulfill his work commitments, while knowing how his mother was unwell and critical back home, where he needed to be. Kichcha revealed how unfortunate he feels to have not got the last chance to see his mother alive.

He wrote, “rushed to the hospital after the Saturdays episode shoot, and my mother was put on to a ventilator minutes before I reached. I couldn't see my mother while she was still conscious. She did put up a fight before she gave in on Sunday early morning. Everything,,,,, just about everything changed in just a few hours.”

Some time back, Kichcha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi dropped an emotional post on her Instagram account, expressing her frustration and pain on how people behaved during her grandmother Saroja's funeral. She addressed the uncontrollable gathering of people outside their home at such a crucial time, especially as they tried to shove in cameras on her father and her face, when all they wished was to grieve peacefully.

Sanvi expressed, "Today was a very difficult day for my family, but losing my grandmother wasn't the worst part. The people who assembled outside my house, cheering loudly, stuffing cameras into my face as I try to grieve. I don't know how much more inhumane one can be."

For the unversed, Kichcha Sudeep's mother passed away due to age related issues. Her last rites took place at the Wilson Garden crematorium in Bangalore.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, if you or your loved ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse, then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

