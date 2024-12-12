'I literally beg them to...': Nayanathara opens up about the Lady Superstar title used for her in films

Nayanthara has rightfully earned the title of Lady Superstar, as she has been referred to with the same by millions of her fans. The actress with an incredible film career and sheer versatility has made it to the hearts of her fans for more than one reason. At a time when most actors have requested their audiences to not address them with some superlative title, the actress finally broke silence on hers.

Speaking with Anupama Chopra for The Hollywood Reporter, Nayanthara revealed how people referring to her as the Lady Superstar has been nothing more than one more controversy mired with her name.

The actress revealed how she has urged innumerable directors and producers of hers to stop adding this title as a prefix to her name, only to realize that they have never really paused doing it.

Nayanthara said, “Oh my god. That is another controversy. I mean the kind of backlash that I have had just for this title is unbelievable. I have to tell you this: for the past five or six years, I think, I have been telling all my producers, all my directors, and all the films I am doing; I literally beg them to not put that title card. Because I am so scared. My career is not defined by that title tag.”

Moving on, she added that while people use this particular tag to refer to her, she as a person herself does not wish to mean that it would snatch away someone else’s rightful position in the same field of cinema. However, she added that this title just means the immense love and respect people have had for her over the years.

Advertisement

Nayanthara expressed how the use of the title Lady Superstar has especially stirred emotions of jealousy and envy amongst many men around her.

In her words, “It’s really unfair to put me in a spot every time people put that tag and I am like, ‘Oh my god, can you please not use that tag?’ Because you know, I always feel, especially men, women also, I always try to understand what is the problem when you see a successful woman, I don't really understand the problem. But I think there is a problem. There is that sort of envy.”

On the work front, Nayanthara recently left many surprised as she unveiled her own documentary on Netflix. Titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, it gave a peek into her life behind the scenes, not to forget the scintillating yet unseen glimpses from her wedding that none of her fans got to see.

Advertisement

Coming to her film work, she has a number of projects lined up, including Toxic, Test, Mannangatti Since 1920, Rakkayie, Dear Students, and more.

ALSO READ: Dhanush pens a birthday note for ex-father-in-law and superstar Rajinikanth; calls him 'my thalaiva'