Dhanush pens a birthday note for ex-father-in-law and superstar Rajinikanth; calls him 'my thalaiva'

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 74th birthday today, December 12. Millions of fans across the country, along with several colleagues and co-actors of Thalaiva, have been pouring in heartfelt wishes for him on social media. Joining the bandwagon was none other than his former son-in-law, Dhanush.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dhanush penned an affectionate birthday note for Rajinikanth, expressing how the latter has been the only one to redefine mass and style in Indian cinema. He further tagged the senior actor as ‘my Thalaiva.’

Check out Dhanush’s post here:

He wrote, “Happy birthday to the one, only one, super one .. SUPERSTAR .. the phenomenon that redefined mass and style .. my thalaiva @rajinikanth sir.”

For the unversed, Dhanush was earlier married to Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The couple went their separate ways in 2022 and announced the same via an open post on social media. However, it was only in November 2024, two years later, that their divorce was formally granted by a Chennai family welfare court.

Despite their separation, the Raayan star continues to share a great bond with his former father-in-law, who he respects deeply as a guiding inspiration in his life. In many of his interviews, Dhanush has candidly spoken about the veteran star Rajinikanth and how the latter's contributions to Indian cinema have left a lasting legacy for generations to admire.

In fact, Rajinikanth himself has often praised Dhanush for the kind of person he is. For instance, in one of his older interviews in 2018, the superstar showered accolades on his then-son-in-law for being a remarkable person devoted to his family.

He had said, “Dhanush is a wonderful boy. He respects his parents and considers them God. He takes care of his wife. He is a good father, a good son-in-law, a good man, a good talent.”

Coming back to Rajinikanth's birthday today, the actor has received a plethora of wishes and messages, not just from fans but also from several distinguished members of the film industry. These include actors like Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Suniel Shetty, Mohanlal, and others.

On the work front, the superstar has several films lined up, including Coolie, Jailer 2, and more.

